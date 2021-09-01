in stunning sarees
Kareena Kapoor Khan Sep 01, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fabulous in this customised organza saree by Picchika. Nude makeup and messy braid hairstyle perfected her glam look
Her stunning look in a sheer yellow embroidered saree teamed with a contrasting red sleeveless blouse is an archive-worthy look
Kareena styled her emerald green Raw Mango silk saree with a V-neck blouse and draped it loosely over her shoulders and looked gorgeous in it
Her sunshine hued Banarasi sari by Nikasha gives us festive vibes and we love the grace and fuss-free elegance of her ethnic ensemble
Bebo rocked a gorgeous polka dot drape by Masaba giving us retro vibes with her graceful style
Her party-ready look in Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin saree was an internet-breaking look that stole millions of hearts
In the romantic yet simple look, Kareena painted the town red donning her elegant red saree that’s made to win all eyes
The diva looked like a mermaid in her golden shimmery pre-draped saree
Kareena’s vibrant look in a pink and yellow saree was a red carpet-worthy look which she styled up with statement earrings and glam ethnic makeup
