in stunning sarees

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sep 01, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fabulous in this customised organza saree by Picchika. Nude makeup and messy braid hairstyle perfected her glam look

Her stunning look in a sheer yellow embroidered saree teamed with a contrasting red sleeveless blouse is an archive-worthy look

Kareena styled her emerald green Raw Mango silk saree with a V-neck blouse and draped it loosely over her shoulders and looked gorgeous in it

Her sunshine hued Banarasi sari by Nikasha gives us festive vibes and we love the grace and fuss-free elegance of her ethnic ensemble

Bebo rocked a gorgeous polka dot drape by Masaba giving us retro vibes with her graceful style
Her party-ready look in Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin saree was an internet-breaking look that stole millions of hearts

In the romantic yet simple look, Kareena painted the town red donning her elegant red saree that’s made to win all eyes

The diva looked like a mermaid in her golden shimmery pre-draped saree

Kareena’s vibrant look in a pink and yellow saree was a red carpet-worthy look which she styled up with statement earrings and glam ethnic makeup

