Kareena Kapoor Khan’s athleisure looks 

 Akriti
Anand

Nov 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena wore trendy animal print athleisure

Animal print

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The actress believes in yoga and opted for a yoga-friendly outfit

Yoga lover

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The fashionista works out donning comfy wear

Workout in style

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena has a huge athleisure collection and one can take inspiration from it

Workout collection

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She wore a pink top and black jeggings for her daily yoga

Pink and Black

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The actress flaunts her toned physique in glamorous athleisure

Ready to take

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She starts her day with exercise and her blue athleisure adds more colour

Exercise

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Even during her second pregnancy, the actress stuck to her yoga wear for comfort

Pregnancy wear

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena wore an all-black athleisure for her stretching exercise

Stretching

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She is always workout ready in her cool athleisure

Workout ready

