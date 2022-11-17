Kareena Kapoor Khan’s athleisure looks
Kareena wore trendy animal print athleisure
The actress believes in yoga and opted for a yoga-friendly outfit
Yoga lover
The fashionista works out donning comfy wear
Kareena has a huge athleisure collection and one can take inspiration from it
She wore a pink top and black jeggings for her daily yoga
The actress flaunts her toned physique in glamorous athleisure
Ready to take
She starts her day with exercise and her blue athleisure adds more colour
Even during her second pregnancy, the actress stuck to her yoga wear for comfort
Kareena wore an all-black athleisure for her stretching exercise
She is always workout ready in her cool athleisure
