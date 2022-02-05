BEAUTY

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s beauty secrets

Staying Hydrated

Kareena Kapoor Khan may not be the first to tell us this, but drinking lots of water helps flush out toxins and hydrates the skin

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo believes that water is a miracle drug for the skin and trusts spring water to keep travel woes at bay

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Spring Water

 She also recommends drinking coconut water as it is rich in vitamins and minerals and helps in collagen formation

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Coconut Water

Bebo’s perpetual glow comes from wearing as little makeup as possible and skipping it altogether whenever she can

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Going makeup free

Instead of chemical treatments and facials, Bebo uses raw honey since it has antibacterial and moisturising properties

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Honey For Skin

The star massages raw honey on her skin everyday for a few minutes that gives her smooth, soft and flawless skin

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Facial Massage

 Bebo takes one spoon of curd and almond oil each, mixes it up and applies it to her face

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Age Old Beauty Secret

Apart from preventing damage from UV rays and healing chapped skin, almond oil is also rich in Vitamin E and deeply moisturises

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Almond Oil

Bebo applies almond oil to her skin and hair everyday and says that this skin care tip has been passed onto her from her mom and grandmother

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Daily Routine

 Bebo can never be found without a moisturiser. She washes her face twice a day and never skips moisturiser

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Using A Moisturiser

She always keeps her skin moisturised to prevent wrinkling and also shield her skin against pollution

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Anti-Ageing

 She also follows organic remedies and makes homemade masks from besan, curd and haldi

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

DIY Face Masks

 Bebo also practices yoga religiously that is known to sweat out toxins, increase blood flow and give glowing skin

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Yoga

