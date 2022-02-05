BEAUTY
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
FEB 05, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s beauty secrets
Staying Hydrated
Kareena Kapoor Khan may not be the first to tell us this, but drinking lots of water helps flush out toxins and hydrates the skin
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo believes that water is a miracle drug for the skin and trusts spring water to keep travel woes at bay
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Spring Water
She also recommends drinking coconut water as it is rich in vitamins and minerals and helps in collagen formation
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Coconut Water
Bebo’s perpetual glow comes from wearing as little makeup as possible and skipping it altogether whenever she can
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Going makeup free
Instead of chemical treatments and facials, Bebo uses raw honey since it has antibacterial and moisturising properties
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Honey For Skin
The star massages raw honey on her skin everyday for a few minutes that gives her smooth, soft and flawless skin
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Facial Massage
Bebo takes one spoon of curd and almond oil each, mixes it up and applies it to her face
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Age Old Beauty Secret
Apart from preventing damage from UV rays and healing chapped skin, almond oil is also rich in Vitamin E and deeply moisturises
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Almond Oil
Bebo applies almond oil to her skin and hair everyday and says that this skin care tip has been passed onto her from her mom and grandmother
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Daily Routine
Bebo can never be found without a moisturiser. She washes her face twice a day and never skips moisturiser
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Using A Moisturiser
She always keeps her skin moisturised to prevent wrinkling and also shield her skin against pollution
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Anti-Ageing
She also follows organic remedies and makes homemade masks from besan, curd and haldi
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
DIY Face Masks
Bebo also practices yoga religiously that is known to sweat out toxins, increase blood flow and give glowing skin
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Yoga
