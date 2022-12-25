Kareena Kapoor Khan's
Desi looks
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena looked all things beautiful in a blue ethnic suit
Beautiful in blue
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Kareena stunned in a white embroidered lehenga paired with heavy jhumkas
Vision in white
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
We totally love Bebo’s pastel shaded lehenga featuring mirror detailing
Pastel love
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Bebo dished out royal vibes in white embroidered lehenga
Royal vibes
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Bebo can ace any outfit like a true diva. She rocked a white saree with an embellished blouse
White beauty
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
The actress looked breathtaking in a green satin saree. But her sindoor stole the show
Go green
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Bebo stunned in a polka-dotted white saree
Retro vibes
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
In this one, Kareena sported a black and beige floral lehenga
Black lady
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Bebo looked divine in a white and gold kurta and palazzo pants
Elegant
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Bebo donned a black and white saree with a black blazer
Boss babe
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.