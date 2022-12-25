Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan's
Desi looks

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena looked all things beautiful in a blue ethnic suit

Beautiful in blue

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Kareena stunned in a white embroidered lehenga paired with heavy jhumkas

Vision in white

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

We totally love Bebo’s pastel shaded lehenga featuring mirror detailing

Pastel love

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Bebo dished out royal vibes in white embroidered lehenga

Royal vibes

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Bebo can ace any outfit like a true diva. She rocked a white saree with an embellished blouse

White beauty

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

The actress looked breathtaking in a green satin saree. But her sindoor stole the show

Go green

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Bebo stunned in a polka-dotted white saree 

Retro vibes

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

In this one, Kareena sported a black and beige floral lehenga

Black lady

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Bebo looked divine in a white and gold kurta and palazzo pants

Elegant

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Bebo donned a black and white saree with a black blazer

Boss babe

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here