pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 17, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s
easy vacay looks
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Kareena enjoys her vacation while looking relaxed in casual attire
Vacay Style
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
She keeps it easy in a pair of white cropped pants and a white T-shirt
White Delight
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Brunch Look
She looked snazzy in a red bralette and a striped overshirt
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
She sports a no-makeup look in a cut-sleeve denim shrug and a white top
Chic
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
The Jab We Met star wore a denim outfit to keep things relaxed and casual
Denim Love
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Kareena paired her blue mom jeans with a checkered overshirt and nailed the simple look
Casual
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
She channelled her inner diva in a shimmery green dress on one of her vacation nights
Diva
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
The diva aced winter style in a pair of black tights, a denim shirt, and a puffer jacket
Winter Style
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
She served an easy outdoor look in relaxed-fit jeans, a white top, and a black jacket
Easy Look
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
She rocked her signature pout with a checkered overshirt and black sunglasses
Simple
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.