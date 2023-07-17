Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 17, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s
easy vacay looks

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena enjoys her vacation while looking relaxed in casual attire

Vacay Style

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

She keeps it easy in a pair of white cropped pants and a white T-shirt

White Delight

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Brunch Look

She looked snazzy in a red bralette and a striped overshirt

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

She sports a no-makeup look in a cut-sleeve denim shrug and a white top

Chic

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

The Jab We Met star wore a denim outfit to keep things relaxed and casual

Denim Love

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena paired her blue mom jeans with a checkered overshirt and nailed the simple look

Casual

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

She channelled her inner diva in a shimmery green dress on one of her vacation nights

Diva

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

The diva aced winter style in a pair of black tights, a denim shirt, and a puffer jacket

Winter Style

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

She served an easy outdoor look in relaxed-fit jeans, a white top, and a black jacket

Easy Look

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

She rocked her signature pout with a checkered overshirt and black sunglasses

Simple

