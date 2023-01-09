Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashionable closet

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 9, 2023

FASHION

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Sarees are Bebo's first choice whenever she attends a celebrity wedding 

Always a saree girl 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She wore this blingy saree and looked enticing 

Shimmer and shine 

Bhumi Pednekar's irresistible outfits

Janhvi Kapoor's hot vacay outfits

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She dished out major boss lady vibes in this black pantsuit 

Boss lady 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo is a fan of beaches and we are a fan of her beachwear

Beach babe

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Even her winter fashion is always on point 

Winter fashion on point 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

In this black dress, she looked drop dead gorgeous 

Beauty in black 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She looked like a dream in this green sequin dress 

Sequin dream 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She looks simple yet subtle in this blue salwar kameez 

Subtle in blue

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo lets her fashion talk and this serves as proof 

Chic fashion 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here