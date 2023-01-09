Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashionable closet
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
JAN 9, 2023
FASHION
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Sarees are Bebo's first choice whenever she attends a celebrity wedding
Always a saree girl
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She wore this blingy saree and looked enticing
Shimmer and shine
Bhumi Pednekar's irresistible outfits
Janhvi Kapoor's hot vacay outfits
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She dished out major boss lady vibes in this black pantsuit
Boss lady
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo is a fan of beaches and we are a fan of her beachwear
Beach babe
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Even her winter fashion is always on point
Winter fashion on point
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
In this black dress, she looked drop dead gorgeous
Beauty in black
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She looked like a dream in this green sequin dress
Sequin dream
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She looks simple yet subtle in this blue salwar kameez
Subtle in blue
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo lets her fashion talk and this serves as proof
Chic fashion
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.