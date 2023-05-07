Kareena Kapoor Khan’s glam looks
MAY 07, 2023
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashionista and there’s no denying that!
Fashionista
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her glam look in this all-red ensemble featuring a halter-neck bodysuit is simply on point
Spicy Hot
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Boss Lady
The diva channels her inner boss lady in a tailored purple pantsuit and a black lacey bralette
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kareena never fails to up the glam quotient in a shimmery pink drape and this is proof enough
Glam Quotient
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jab We Met star brought some sass and glam in an all-black pantsuit by Tom Ford
Black Love
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
To ring in the New Year, she was all decked up in a shimmery emerald green gown
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She wore a sleek all-black jumpsuit from Herve Leger's collection and looked stunning in it
Stunner
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena is a visual delight in her sequin brown couture saree and a matching blouse
Couture
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She aced a stunning wedding look in a sparkly ivory pastel lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked super-stylish in a sparkly neon green skirt and a one-shoulder blue bodysuit
Snazzy Gal
