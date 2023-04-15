Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s gorgeous sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 15, 2023

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought the right amount of glamour in a shimmery pink saree by Manish Malhotra

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Jab We Met star looks flawless in this sequin brown couture saree and a matching blouse 

Delightful 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

She aced a wedding guest-style look in a classic real zari embroidered organza saree

Acing Looks

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Million Bucks

Bebo looked like a million bucks in a yellow and gold Nikasha saree with a matching gold blouse 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

She turned heads in an embellished peach saree and a matching deep V-neck sleeveless blouse 

Gorgeous

Image: Picchika by Urvashi Sethi Instagram

She exuded desi glam in a custom-made floral Picchika saree 

Floral Love

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena looked resplendent in a bright yellow saree with gold prints and a pink border

Vibrant Hues

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She looked elegant in a black saree with a dark pink border 

Black Love

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

This soothing green Sabyasachi pre-draped floral-print saree looks beautiful on her

Pastel Shades

Video : Pinkvilla Raw

She wore a striking gold drape at the reception party of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Golden Girl

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here