Kareena Kapoor Khan’s gorgeous sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 15, 2023
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan brought the right amount of glamour in a shimmery pink saree by Manish Malhotra
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Jab We Met star looks flawless in this sequin brown couture saree and a matching blouse
Delightful
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She aced a wedding guest-style look in a classic real zari embroidered organza saree
Acing Looks
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Million Bucks
Bebo looked like a million bucks in a yellow and gold Nikasha saree with a matching gold blouse
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She turned heads in an embellished peach saree and a matching deep V-neck sleeveless blouse
Gorgeous
Image: Picchika by Urvashi Sethi Instagram
She exuded desi glam in a custom-made floral Picchika saree
Floral Love
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena looked resplendent in a bright yellow saree with gold prints and a pink border
Vibrant Hues
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She looked elegant in a black saree with a dark pink border
Black Love
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
This soothing green Sabyasachi pre-draped floral-print saree looks beautiful on her
Pastel Shades
Video : Pinkvilla Raw
She wore a striking gold drape at the reception party of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
Golden Girl
