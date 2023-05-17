Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 17, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s impeccable style

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The Jab We Met star looked gorgeous as always in a custom Shahab Durazi couture

Resplendent

Image: Divyak D’Souza Instagram

Kareena turned heads in a ‘Surkh Laal’ red lehenga by Anjul Bhandari

Begum Vibes

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Glam Quotient

She upped the desi glam quotient in a shimmery pink saree

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked stunning in this all-red halter-neck bodysuit and matching bottoms

Spicy Hot

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The 3 Idiots actress rocked a denim-on-denim look by opting for this co-ord 

Denim Magic

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena channels her inner boss lady in a sharp purple pantsuit paired with a black bralette

Boss Lady

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She makes a stunning style statement in this sequin brown couture saree

Gorgeous

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

She looked wedding-ready in a sparkly ivory pastel lehenga

Wedding Guest Look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She kept things glamorous in an all-black Tom Ford pantsuit 

Black Love

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

This all-black jumpsuit from Herve Leger's collection looked fantastic on her

Stunner

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here