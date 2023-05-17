pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 17, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s impeccable style
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The Jab We Met star looked gorgeous as always in a custom Shahab Durazi couture
Resplendent
Image: Divyak D’Souza Instagram
Kareena turned heads in a ‘Surkh Laal’ red lehenga by Anjul Bhandari
Begum Vibes
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Glam Quotient
She upped the desi glam quotient in a shimmery pink saree
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked stunning in this all-red halter-neck bodysuit and matching bottoms
Spicy Hot
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The 3 Idiots actress rocked a denim-on-denim look by opting for this co-ord
Denim Magic
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena channels her inner boss lady in a sharp purple pantsuit paired with a black bralette
Boss Lady
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She makes a stunning style statement in this sequin brown couture saree
Gorgeous
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She looked wedding-ready in a sparkly ivory pastel lehenga
Wedding Guest Look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She kept things glamorous in an all-black Tom Ford pantsuit
Black Love
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
This all-black jumpsuit from Herve Leger's collection looked fantastic on her
Stunner
