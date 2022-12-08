pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 8, 2022
FASHION
Kareena Kapoor Khan's
no-makeup looks
Posing and pouting
Posing and pouting
Kareena Kapoor Khan 'posed and pouted' in the picture that featured her in a no-makeup look
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a grey jacket and flaunted her bare skin
Beachy selfie
Beachy selfie
Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for a stunning selfie on a beach as she sported a colourful swimwear
Happy selfie
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from her Switzerland vacation as she sported a no-make-up look
In the mountains
Happy selfie
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks every bit gorgeous in what appears to be a white shirt
Unfiltered selfie
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a selfie of her looking flawless in her no-makeup look as she flaunted her new hair
Hello new hair
In the mountains
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her signature pout while she basked in the sunshine and opted for a no-makeup look
Summer vibes
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her love for kaftans and pouts, in this sans makeup look
Kaftan and pouts
Unfiltered selfie
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white kurta and wore a small bindi to complete her look
Love for bindi
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan goes makeup-free in a new sun-kissed selfie
Sunkissed beauty
