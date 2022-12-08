Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan's
no-makeup looks

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Posing and pouting

Kareena Kapoor Khan 'posed and pouted' in the picture that featured her in a no-makeup look

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a grey jacket and flaunted her bare skin

Beachy selfie

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for a stunning selfie on a beach as she sported a colourful swimwear

Happy selfie

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from her Switzerland vacation as she sported a no-make-up look

In the mountains

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks every bit gorgeous in what appears to be a white shirt

Unfiltered selfie

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a selfie of her looking flawless in her no-makeup look as she flaunted her new hair

Hello new hair

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her signature pout while she basked in the sunshine and opted for a no-makeup look

Summer vibes

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her love for kaftans and pouts, in this sans makeup look

Kaftan and pouts

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white kurta and wore a small bindi to complete her look

Love for bindi

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes makeup-free in a new sun-kissed selfie

Sunkissed beauty

