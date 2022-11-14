Kareena Kapoor Khan's off-duty style
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a bright red latex bodysuit with a deep neck and wore a pair of blue baggy mom jeans.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black sweatshirt from Zara with grey cycling shorts and teamed it up with white kicks.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing an all-white outfit featuring a silk blouse and paired with high-waisted trousers.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white T-shirt and paired it with a khaki jacket. She complemented her look with dark brown knee-high boots.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a blue lehenga from Good Earth’s collection that came with a flared skirt and a knotted blouse to go with it.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a bright yellow floral co-ord set by Song of Style. It also featured a chunky belt that came with the same pattern.
Source: Pinkvilla
For her airport look, Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it casual and comfy in an ethnic dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja.
Source: Pinkvilla
Keeping it minimalistic and chic, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore blue flared denim and a white tee, which she layered with a black blazer.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore black tights paired with a bright neon green jacket on top.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a white collared kurta from Gulabo by Abi Jani and Sandeep Khosla and she teamed it with a pair of palazzos.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.