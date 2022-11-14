Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan's off-duty style

Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a bright red latex bodysuit with a deep neck and wore a pair of blue baggy mom jeans. 

Bewitching in red

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black sweatshirt from Zara with grey cycling shorts and teamed it up with white kicks.

Sporty vibe

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing an all-white outfit featuring a silk blouse and paired with high-waisted trousers. 

All white

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white T-shirt and paired it with a khaki jacket. She complemented her look with dark brown knee-high boots.

Chic vibes

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a blue lehenga from Good Earth’s collection that came with a flared skirt and a knotted blouse to go with it. 

Major 'Begum' vibes 

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a bright yellow floral co-ord set by Song of Style. It also featured a chunky belt that came with the same pattern.

Floral power

For her airport look, Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it casual and comfy in an ethnic dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja.

Ethnic and comfy

Keeping it minimalistic and chic, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore blue flared denim and a white tee, which she layered with a black blazer.

Boss lady

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore black tights paired with a bright neon green jacket on top. 

Neon love

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a white collared kurta from Gulabo by Abi Jani and Sandeep Khosla and she teamed it with a pair of palazzos.

Neo-ethnic fashion

