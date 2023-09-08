Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 08, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shades of fashion

Image: Bhawna Sharma’s Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed all eyeballs in a baked-clay drape skirt and blazer set

Hot Stepper

She upped the glam quotient in a sleek black gown with a plunging neckline 

Glamorous

Image: Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

The Begum of Bollywood rocked a denim-on-denim look by opting for this co-ord 

Stunner

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

She looked stunning in this all-red halter-neck bodysuit and matching bottoms

Red Hot

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram 

The Jab We Met star looked spectacular in a custom Shahab Durazi couture

Resplendent 

Image: Divyak D’Souza’s Instagram 

Kareena turned heads as she decked up in an all-red lehenga by Anjul Bhandari

Desi Glam

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram


She exudes boss lady vibes in a tailored purple pantsuit and a sultry black bralette

Boss Lady

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

This all-black Tom Ford pantsuit enhanced her stunning personality 

Black Love 

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram 

She makes a stunning style statement in this sequin brown drape

Gorgeous 

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram

She looked absolutely phenomenal in a sparkly ivory pastel lehenga 

Wedding Look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here