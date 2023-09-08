pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 08, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shades of fashion
Image: Bhawna Sharma’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed all eyeballs in a baked-clay drape skirt and blazer set
Hot Stepper
She upped the glam quotient in a sleek black gown with a plunging neckline
Glamorous
Image: Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
The Begum of Bollywood rocked a denim-on-denim look by opting for this co-ord
Stunner
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
She looked stunning in this all-red halter-neck bodysuit and matching bottoms
Red Hot
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
The Jab We Met star looked spectacular in a custom Shahab Durazi couture
Resplendent
Image: Divyak D’Souza’s Instagram
Kareena turned heads as she decked up in an all-red lehenga by Anjul Bhandari
Desi Glam
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
She exudes boss lady vibes in a tailored purple pantsuit and a sultry black bralette
Boss Lady
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
This all-black Tom Ford pantsuit enhanced her stunning personality
Black Love
Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
She makes a stunning style statement in this sequin brown drape
Gorgeous
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
She looked absolutely phenomenal in a sparkly ivory pastel lehenga
Wedding Look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.