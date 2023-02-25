Kareena Kapoor loves her black outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 25, 2023
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
The Jab We Met actress looks stunning in an all-black backless midi dress from Max Mara
Magic In B&W
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The diva also ensured that all eyes were on her as she posed in a black Herve Leger jumpsuit
Snazzy Choices
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She brought some boss lady glam to the table in an all-black pantsuit by Tom Ford
Boss Lady
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She turned the show-stopper for designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil in a form-fitting strapless back gown with a corset-style bodice
Show Stopper
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena looked flawless in a black maxi dress by Silvia Tcherassi and multi-layered silver necklaces
Stunning
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She made a striking case for an unusual look in a black leather dress and a green sash tied around the waist
Leather Love
Image: Pinkvilla
She set some snazzy maternity fashion goals in a black maxi dress with short lacey sleeves
Maternity Fashion
Image: Pinkvilla
She made a head-turning appearance at the airport in a pair of white flared pants, a black blazer, and a black top
Airport Look
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked party-ready in a black halter-neck ruffle top and black pants with white stripes on the sides
Party Ready
