Kareena Kapoor loves her black outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 25, 2023

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

The Jab We Met actress looks stunning in an all-black backless midi dress from Max Mara

Magic In B&W

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The diva also ensured that all eyes were on her as she posed in a black Herve Leger jumpsuit

Snazzy Choices

Vaani Kapoor’s snazzy style

10 celeb-approved jeans we love

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She brought some boss lady glam to the table in an all-black pantsuit by Tom Ford

Boss Lady

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She turned the show-stopper for designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil in a form-fitting strapless back gown with a corset-style bodice

Show Stopper

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena looked flawless in a black maxi dress by Silvia Tcherassi and multi-layered silver necklaces

Stunning

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She made a striking case for an unusual look in a black leather dress and a green sash tied around the waist

Leather Love

Image: Pinkvilla

She set some snazzy maternity fashion goals in a black maxi dress with short lacey sleeves

Maternity Fashion

Image: Pinkvilla 

She made a head-turning appearance at the airport in a pair of white flared pants, a black blazer, and a black top

Airport Look

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked party-ready in a black halter-neck ruffle top and black pants with white stripes on the sides

Party Ready

