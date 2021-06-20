Kareena Kapoor loves monochrome outfits June 20, 2021
Let us begin with this jaw-dropping sequin saree that Kareena Kapoor Khan effortlessly pulled off with a sexy bralette-like blouse
Next, her icy blue embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra is one of our favourite monochrome desi ensembles
Red hot and how! This gorgeous red gown by Gauri and Nainika that she styled with a sleek bun and minimal makeup left us floored!
Orange is the new sexy and Kareena Kapoor shows us how! Her one-shoulder midi dress with cut-out details at the waist serves us with evidence
Rocking two monochrome pantsuits, she first picked out a classic number with side slits that showed off her back with a deep cut out
And then she aced the androgynous dressing in true ‘Bebo’ style by opting for a blue bandhgala and matching pants by Raghavendra Rathore
Kareena and her love for kaftans is a well-known fact. For a day out in the city, she picked a monotone lilac fit and flare dress with loose balloon sleeves Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Showing us how to nail the co-ord set in a pristine hue, she picked out off-white formal pleated pants and teamed them with a baggy balloon-sleeve sheer top Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Her classic choice of the little black dress came with a plunging neckline and showed off her cleavage
In a sunshine yellow one-shoulder gown by Stephane Rolland, Bebo showed the world that she can rock the monochrome dressing in any shade!
The ‘Good Newwz’ actress looked stunning in a silver mirror dress by Atelier Zuhra. With matching silver metallic stilettos, she nailed her glam game!
