Kareena Kapoor loves monochrome outfits

June 20, 2021

Let us begin with this jaw-dropping sequin saree that Kareena Kapoor Khan effortlessly pulled off with a sexy bralette-like blouse
Next, her icy blue embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra is one of our favourite monochrome desi ensembles

Red hot and how! This gorgeous red gown by Gauri and Nainika that she styled with a sleek bun and minimal makeup left us floored!

Orange is the new sexy and Kareena Kapoor shows us how! Her one-shoulder midi dress with cut-out details at the waist serves us with evidence

Rocking two monochrome pantsuits, she first picked out a classic number with side slits that showed off her back with a deep cut out

And then she aced the androgynous dressing in true ‘Bebo’ style by opting for a blue bandhgala and matching pants by Raghavendra Rathore

Kareena and her love for kaftans is a well-known fact. For a day out in the city, she picked a monotone lilac fit and flare dress with loose balloon sleeves

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Showing us how to nail the co-ord set in a pristine hue, she picked out off-white formal pleated pants and teamed them with a baggy balloon-sleeve sheer top

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Her classic choice of the little black dress came with a plunging neckline and showed off her cleavage

In a sunshine yellow one-shoulder gown by Stephane Rolland, Bebo showed the world that she can rock the monochrome dressing in any shade!

The ‘Good Newwz’ actress looked stunning in a silver mirror dress by Atelier Zuhra. With matching silver metallic stilettos, she nailed her glam game!

