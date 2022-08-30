Heading 3
Kareena Kapoor’s easy chic looks
Neenaz Akhtar
AUGUST 31, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Making a simple yet stylish case for casual outfits, Kareena rocked a pair of loose beige pants, a striped black and white tee, and a long white shirt
Simple Yet Stylish
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Semi-formal but make it chic! She absolutely rocked this semi-formal fit from Doodlage
Fashionista
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She looked laid-back in her casual jeans with rolled-up hems and a loose oversized t-shirt with tie-dye prints on it
Comfort First
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked so fly in a black mid-length dress that was layered with a dual-toned printed jacket and accessorised with transparent heels
Style On Point
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
While carrying out her mommy duties, she kept things easy in a pair of loose blue trousers and a comfy blue shirt
Cool Mommy
Image: Lakhsmi Lehr Instagram
She took the all-pink route in a pink t-shirt and matching trousers from the label Dhruv Kapoor
Pretty In Pink
For a chat show, she was decked up in a monochrome grey bodycon dress and soft dewy makeup
Monochrome Mood
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Image: Pinkvilla
At the airport, Bebo opted for a casual yet snazzy look that featured a Gucci t-shirt and ripped skinny jeans
Snazzy In Gucci
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked so fly in her black trousers and a floral-print full-sleeve shirt paired with black sunnies and black shoes
Looking Fly
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
At the airport, she kept her style effortlessly chic in blue denim, a white tank, and a white overshirt
Chic Max
