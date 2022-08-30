Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor’s easy chic looks 

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

Making a simple yet stylish case for casual outfits, Kareena rocked a pair of loose beige pants, a striped black and white tee, and a long white shirt

Simple Yet Stylish

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

Semi-formal but make it chic! She absolutely rocked this semi-formal fit from Doodlage

Fashionista

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

She looked laid-back in her casual jeans with rolled-up hems and a loose oversized t-shirt with tie-dye prints on it

Comfort First

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked so fly in a black mid-length dress that was layered with a dual-toned printed jacket and accessorised with transparent heels

Style On Point

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

While carrying out her mommy duties, she kept things easy in a pair of loose blue trousers and a comfy blue shirt

Cool Mommy

Image: Lakhsmi Lehr Instagram

She took the all-pink route in a pink t-shirt and matching trousers from the label Dhruv Kapoor

Pretty In Pink

For a chat show, she was decked up in a monochrome grey bodycon dress and soft dewy makeup

Monochrome Mood

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Image: Pinkvilla

At the airport, Bebo opted for a casual yet snazzy look that featured a Gucci t-shirt and ripped skinny jeans

Snazzy In Gucci

Image: Pinkvilla 

She looked so fly in her black trousers and a floral-print full-sleeve shirt paired with black sunnies and black shoes

Looking Fly

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

At the airport, she kept her style effortlessly chic in blue denim, a white tank, and a white overshirt

Chic Max

