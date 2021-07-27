Kareena Kapoor’s July 27, 2021
eccentric denim looks
Showing us the not-so-basic ways to style basic denim pieces, Kareena Kapoor Khan has upped the fashion quotient in true ‘Bebo’ style! This Madison on Peddar number serves as proof
Kareena also knows how to make a simple denim shirt and flared jeans look glamorous. Her signature red pout adds that extra bit of glam here
She likes to switch things up for a less dressy look in a pair of ripped jeans and a bomber jacket
Bringing something interesting every now and then, Bebo believes that you can elevate a basic look with a quirky patchwork denim jacket
While a dress and a denim jacket may seem to be an unusual choice in Bebo’s wardrobe, it is the classic denim-on-denim look that she swears by the most!
Doing that trend right yet again, she wore a pair of faded blue jeans with a full-sleeve sheer black top and a denim jacket for her movie promotions
For a less glamorous look, the actress picked out a simple denim jumpsuit and made it look ‘Bebo’ cool!
She then took the rock chic route by wearing her skinny jeans with a V-neck blouse and thigh-high black boots
And then by wearing a loose denim jacket with her relaxed fit jeans, Mrs Khan showed us how to pull off two denim pieces like a true diva!
For one of her airport looks, she picked out a cut sleeve denim jacket to go with her full-length baggy jeans
If you think you have seen enough of her denim looks, this super-cool denim dress is going to change your mind! And it’s all kinds of goals for an outdoor look
From being the glamorous diva to the girl-next-door, Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows how to elevate the regular denim look in her own fashionable way!
