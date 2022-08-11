Heading 3
Kareena Kapoor’s stunning ethnic looks
Neenaz Akhtar
AUGUST 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Bebo wears a turquoise blue embellished ensemble from the Sitara collection by Devnaagri and swipes us off our feet!
Right Kind Of Blues
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
For Ranbir-Alia’s wedding celebrations, she wore a radiant and stunning look featuring an ivory pastel sparkle lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection
Radiant
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She aced the wedding guest style look in a classic real zari embroidered organza saree
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Draped in a yellow and gold Nikasha saree with a matching gold leheriya blouse with a deep back, Bebo made sure heads were turned!
Draped To Perfection
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She looked every bit pretty in her mint blue lehenga featuring a mirror-work choli and a skirt with intricate embroidery work
Pretty As Always
To celebrate Diwali festivities, she was dressed up to perfection in a black and green printed lehenga from Good Earth Couture
Festive Style
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She wore an embellished sequin peach saree with a matching deep V-neck sleeveless blouse and made our jaws drop to the floor!
Sequins For The Win
For the wedding of Sonam Kapoor, she chose to deck up in a golden lehenga-saree hybrid dripping in sequins
Golden Girl
Video: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a golden lehenga with heavy embellishments and feather details
Making Heads Turn
Image: Pinkvilla
At the airport, she kept her ethnic style on point by sporting a peach-hued straight-fit kurta and white parallel bottoms
Easy Airport Style
