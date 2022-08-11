Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor’s stunning ethnic looks

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Bebo wears a turquoise blue embellished ensemble from the Sitara collection by Devnaagri and swipes us off our feet!

Right Kind Of Blues

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

For Ranbir-Alia’s wedding celebrations, she wore a radiant and stunning look featuring an ivory pastel sparkle lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection

Radiant

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

She aced the wedding guest style look in a classic real zari embroidered organza saree

Wedding Guest Style 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Draped in a yellow and gold Nikasha saree with a matching gold leheriya blouse with a deep back, Bebo made sure heads were turned!

Draped To Perfection

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

She looked every bit pretty in her mint blue lehenga featuring a mirror-work choli and a skirt with intricate embroidery work

Pretty As Always

To celebrate Diwali festivities, she was dressed up to perfection in a black and green printed lehenga from Good Earth Couture

Festive Style

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

She wore an embellished sequin peach saree with a matching deep V-neck sleeveless blouse and made our jaws drop to the floor!

Sequins For The Win

For the wedding of Sonam Kapoor, she chose to deck up in a golden lehenga-saree hybrid dripping in sequins

Golden Girl

Video: Pinkvilla 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a golden lehenga with heavy embellishments and feather details

Making Heads Turn

Image: Pinkvilla

At the airport, she kept her ethnic style on point by sporting a peach-hued straight-fit kurta and white parallel bottoms

Easy Airport Style

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rihanna To Nora Divas in red gowns

Click Here