Jan 27, 2022

Kareena Kapoor’s stylish airport looks

Black & White For The Win

Always dressed to slay, Kareena looked jet-set ready in her high-waisted flared white pants, a black tank and a matching blazer

Image: Pinkvilla

Making casual dressing cool again, she rocked a pair of dark blue denims with a black sweatshirt and a fedora hat!

Image: Pinkvilla

Making Fedora A Cool Accessory

Forever Stylish

Bebo made a strong case for black and white by wearing her black pants with a white tunic top

Image: Pinkvilla

Letting her yellow Gucci top make a statement, the actress kept her look simple yet stylish by wearing it with light-wash distressed jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Gucci Girl

Kareena was dressed up in a colourful printed Sandro shirt, black formal pants from Zara and a black scarf around her neck

Image: Pinkvilla

Slaying In Prints

Desi Kudi

She turned a desi kudi at the the runway in a peach-hued long kurta and white palazzo pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Giving us a lesson on colour blocking, she wore neon green belle shoes with a black and white outfit and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Pinkvilla

Colour Blocking Like A Pro

For a sharp winter-ready look, she wore an olive green bomber over her blue jeans and white top and finished it off with brown leather boots and black sunnies

Image: Pinkvilla

Winter Ready

She rocked a denim-on-denim look at the airport by wearing a blue denim jacket with dark blue skinny fit jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Fail-safe Denim Look

Looking comfortable and chic, she inspired us to pick out an athleisure set like this light blue tracksuit with red and white stripes for our next trip!

Image: Pinkvilla

Suit Up In A Sweatsuit

