Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 27, 2022
Kareena Kapoor’s stylish airport looks
Black & White For The Win
Always dressed to slay, Kareena looked jet-set ready in her high-waisted flared white pants, a black tank and a matching blazer
Image: Pinkvilla
Making casual dressing cool again, she rocked a pair of dark blue denims with a black sweatshirt and a fedora hat!
Image: Pinkvilla
Making Fedora A Cool Accessory
Forever Stylish
Bebo made a strong case for black and white by wearing her black pants with a white tunic top
Image: Pinkvilla
Letting her yellow Gucci top make a statement, the actress kept her look simple yet stylish by wearing it with light-wash distressed jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Gucci Girl
Kareena was dressed up in a colourful printed Sandro shirt, black formal pants from Zara and a black scarf around her neck
Image: Pinkvilla
Slaying In Prints
Desi Kudi
She turned a desi kudi at the the runway in a peach-hued long kurta and white palazzo pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Giving us a lesson on colour blocking, she wore neon green belle shoes with a black and white outfit and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Pinkvilla
Colour Blocking Like A Pro
For a sharp winter-ready look, she wore an olive green bomber over her blue jeans and white top and finished it off with brown leather boots and black sunnies
Image: Pinkvilla
Winter Ready
She rocked a denim-on-denim look at the airport by wearing a blue denim jacket with dark blue skinny fit jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Fail-safe Denim Look
Looking comfortable and chic, she inspired us to pick out an athleisure set like this light blue tracksuit with red and white stripes for our next trip!
Image: Pinkvilla
Suit Up In A Sweatsuit
