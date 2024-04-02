Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 02, 2024

Kareena Kapoor’s Bold Western Fits

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena looked breathtakingly beautiful in this black full length body con dress that perfectly enhanced her curves

#1

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

Bebo’s Teal green hued shimmery gown adorned with a plunging neckline is a perfect outfit for a classy affair

#2

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

The stunning actress looked terrific in this black cut-out full length dress 

#3

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

Khan’s vibrant red one shoulder dress with a unique knot design is a super chic outfit!

#4

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

Bebo’s black and white ensemble is indeed stunning! The outfit consisted of an off shoulder white top with flared sleeves paired alongside a black fitted skirt

#5

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

#6

Kapoor made a bold statement in this fuschia pink ensemble that made her look elegant and classy

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

The Crew actress opted for layering in this look; and aced this ravishing ensemble 

#7

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

Bebo seems to love her full length gowns! She yet again stunned in a tangerine full length dress

#8

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

The Jab We Met Star looked gorgeous in this off shoulder body hugging black gown and accessorized her look with stunning necklace 

#9

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

Bebo aced her maternity looks!She looked beautiful in this one-shoulder hunter green gown; accessorized with a green gem necklace and golden bracelets 

#10

