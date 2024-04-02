pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor’s Bold Western Fits
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
Kareena looked breathtakingly beautiful in this black full length body con dress that perfectly enhanced her curves
#1
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
Bebo’s Teal green hued shimmery gown adorned with a plunging neckline is a perfect outfit for a classy affair
#2
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
The stunning actress looked terrific in this black cut-out full length dress
#3
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
Khan’s vibrant red one shoulder dress with a unique knot design is a super chic outfit!
#4
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
Bebo’s black and white ensemble is indeed stunning! The outfit consisted of an off shoulder white top with flared sleeves paired alongside a black fitted skirt
#5
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
#6
Kapoor made a bold statement in this fuschia pink ensemble that made her look elegant and classy
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
The Crew actress opted for layering in this look; and aced this ravishing ensemble
#7
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
Bebo seems to love her full length gowns! She yet again stunned in a tangerine full length dress
#8
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
The Jab We Met Star looked gorgeous in this off shoulder body hugging black gown and accessorized her look with stunning necklace
#9
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
Bebo aced her maternity looks!She looked beautiful in this one-shoulder hunter green gown; accessorized with a green gem necklace and golden bracelets
#10
