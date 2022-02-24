Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 25, 2022

Kareena Kapoor's bright, vibrant outfits

Fluroscent Yellow

Vibrant and trendy, Kareena’s fluorescent yellow top and a colorful midi skirt serve as the outfit inspiration we need for spring and summer!

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Kareena looked radiant in a bright orange satin dress that she wore with strappy heels

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Bright Orange

She turned up the glamour quotient in a bright red Bibhu Mohapatra dress embellished with sequins

Fiery Red

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram 

Eye-catching and playful, her bright yellow co-ord set is a simple yet stylish way to elevate a summer look

Pop Of Yellow

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She then painted a pretty picture in a purple flowy dress from Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2019 collection

Purple Vibes

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Bright and gorgeous, her neon midi skirt paired with an ice blue one-shoulder bodysuit catches your attention at the first glance!

Neon Fun

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She looked striking in an unusual bright sky blue gown with silver fringe details on one side of the shoulder and sleeve

Bright Blue

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Bold and bright, her classic red Gauri & Nainika gown with a voluminous silhouette looked every bit glamorous

Classic Red

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Another bright addition to her wardrobe is this tangerine-hued tiered dress from AMUR

Tangerine Hues

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Rocking similar shades in two different tones, Bebo slayed the monochrome pink-on-pink look!

Pink Punch

Video: Pinkvilla Raw 

