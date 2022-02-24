Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 25, 2022
Kareena Kapoor's bright, vibrant outfits
Heading 3
Fluroscent Yellow
Vibrant and trendy, Kareena’s fluorescent yellow top and a colorful midi skirt serve as the outfit inspiration we need for spring and summer!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Kareena looked radiant in a bright orange satin dress that she wore with strappy heels
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Bright Orange
She turned up the glamour quotient in a bright red Bibhu Mohapatra dress embellished with sequins
Fiery Red
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Eye-catching and playful, her bright yellow co-ord set is a simple yet stylish way to elevate a summer look
Pop Of Yellow
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She then painted a pretty picture in a purple flowy dress from Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2019 collection
Purple Vibes
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Bright and gorgeous, her neon midi skirt paired with an ice blue one-shoulder bodysuit catches your attention at the first glance!
Neon Fun
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She looked striking in an unusual bright sky blue gown with silver fringe details on one side of the shoulder and sleeve
Bright Blue
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Bold and bright, her classic red Gauri & Nainika gown with a voluminous silhouette looked every bit glamorous
Classic Red
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Another bright addition to her wardrobe is this tangerine-hued tiered dress from AMUR
Tangerine Hues
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Rocking similar shades in two different tones, Bebo slayed the monochrome pink-on-pink look!
Pink Punch
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit’s promotional looks