Kareena Kapoor's off-duty style log
Ultra-chic
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor loves to mix comfort and style. This formal white striped shirt paired with black leggings proves just that
She clearly prefers easy-breezy, maxi dresses like this white and turquoise blue striped one with an asymmetrical hemline
Image: Pinkvilla
Fuss-free look
Denim shirts are another must-have staple in her wardrobe, this time she teamed it with tie-dye joggers and looked super-cool
Denim forever
Image: Pinkvilla
Next, she showed us how to pull off a light-washed denim shirt styled with dark jeans and boots
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim-on-denim
Absolutely regal
Video: Pinkvilla
When it comes to striking a royal, unique look, she nails it every single time as in this navy blue pantsuit worn with a broach
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena ups the heat in a sleeveless black bodycon dress with a U-neckline
Breathtaking in black
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress is a sight for sore eyes in this off-white, asymmetrical kurta with vertical and horizontal stripes paired with matching trousers
Adorable
Video: Pinkvilla
Stylish and sexy
Image: Pinkvilla
Not the one to keep things boring, she wore a blue floral block printed top and styled it with fuschia palazzos
Bright and cheerful
Image: Pinkvilla
Giving off desi vibes, the actress stunned us in this floral black kurta with a V-neckline teamed with matching salwar
Desi kudi
