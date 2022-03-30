Fashion

Kareena Kapoor's off-duty style log

Ultra-chic

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor loves to mix comfort and style. This formal white striped shirt paired with black leggings proves just that

She clearly prefers easy-breezy, maxi dresses like this white and turquoise blue striped one with an asymmetrical hemline

Image: Pinkvilla

Fuss-free look

Denim shirts are another must-have staple in her wardrobe, this time she teamed it with tie-dye joggers and looked super-cool

 Denim forever

Image: Pinkvilla

Next, she showed us how to pull off a light-washed denim shirt styled with dark jeans and boots

Image: Pinkvilla

Denim-on-denim

Absolutely regal

Video: Pinkvilla

When it comes to striking a royal, unique look, she nails it every single time as in this navy blue pantsuit worn with a broach

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena ups the heat in a sleeveless black bodycon dress with a U-neckline

Breathtaking in black

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress is a sight for sore eyes in this off-white, asymmetrical kurta with vertical and horizontal stripes paired with matching trousers

Adorable

Video: Pinkvilla

Stylish and sexy

Image: Pinkvilla

Not the one to keep things boring, she wore a blue floral block printed top and styled it with fuschia palazzos

Bright and cheerful

Image: Pinkvilla

Giving off desi vibes, the actress stunned us in this floral black kurta with a V-neckline teamed with matching salwar

Desi kudi

