Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor’s jewellery collection 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 10, 2023

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

The diva has a stunning collection of statement earrings and these ones are proof

Statement Accessories

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram


She looks gorgeous in an organza saree and a polki maang tikka, a gold and pearl necklace, and matching earrings

Wedding Look

Ananya Panday’s chicest outfits

Katrina Kaif’s best looks in a saree

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Her choice of festive accessories includes statement-making gold chaand balis

Chaandbalis

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She wore a kundan necklace with emerald beads and matching long jhumkas with her ivory sharara set

Regal Pieces

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Jab We Met star served us a lesson on styling silver necklaces by wearing these multi-layered silver necklaces with a black outfit

Silver Necklace

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

She loves an expensive diamond-studded bracelet and is seen sporting a sexy black outfit here

Diamond Jewellery

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Her choice of stacked bracelets includes contemporary gold and patterned pieces too

Stacked Bracelets 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She loves minimal drop earrings encrusted with precious stones

Minimalism

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She keeps things minimal yet eye-catching with these charms layered neckpieces

Contemporary Choices

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here