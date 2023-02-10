Kareena Kapoor’s jewellery collection
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 10, 2023
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
The diva has a stunning collection of statement earrings and these ones are proof
Statement Accessories
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She looks gorgeous in an organza saree and a polki maang tikka, a gold and pearl necklace, and matching earrings
Wedding Look
Ananya Panday’s chicest outfits
Katrina Kaif’s best looks in a saree
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Her choice of festive accessories includes statement-making gold chaand balis
Chaandbalis
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She wore a kundan necklace with emerald beads and matching long jhumkas with her ivory sharara set
Regal Pieces
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Jab We Met star served us a lesson on styling silver necklaces by wearing these multi-layered silver necklaces with a black outfit
Silver Necklace
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
She loves an expensive diamond-studded bracelet and is seen sporting a sexy black outfit here
Diamond Jewellery
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her choice of stacked bracelets includes contemporary gold and patterned pieces too
Stacked Bracelets
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She loves minimal drop earrings encrusted with precious stones
Minimalism
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She keeps things minimal yet eye-catching with these charms layered neckpieces
Contemporary Choices
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.