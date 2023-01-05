Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor’s monochrome mood

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Jan 5, 2023

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jab We Met star served boss lady glam in an all-black pantsuit by Tom Ford

Black Love 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She took the monochrome route in a teal blue gown that had balloon sleeves and a high neckline

Mood Blue 

Jacqueline Fernandez's saree looks

Jacqueline Fernandez’s most sassy outfits

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

Picking out an unconventional pantsuit in an aubergine hue, the diva serves a fiercely formal yet chic look

Slayer

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She wore a sleek all-black jumpsuit from Herve Leger's collection that looked stunning on her! 

Woman In Black 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

In a bright saffron shade, Bebo opted for a playful yet edgy one-shoulder midi dress

Much Sass

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She left us star-struck at her desi look in an embellished sequin peach saree and a matching V-neck blouse

Fashion Goals 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Her mint blue lehenga featuring a mirror-work choli and a skirt with intricate embroidery work is perfect for weddings

Soothing Shades 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Showing two different textures in this Tadashi Shoji olive green gown, Kareena managed to dial up the drama yet again!

Mood Green 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

She upped the ante in a bright yellow gown by Stephane Rolland

Sunshine 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

She showed off her gorgeous curves in an all-tangerine one-shoulder cut-out dress

Gorgeous In Tangerine 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

She picked out a stunning red Gauri and Nainika gown that left us in awe of her impeccable fashion sense! 

Red Romance 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here