Kareena Kapoor’s monochrome mood
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 5, 2023
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jab We Met star served boss lady glam in an all-black pantsuit by Tom Ford
Black Love
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She took the monochrome route in a teal blue gown that had balloon sleeves and a high neckline
Mood Blue
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Picking out an unconventional pantsuit in an aubergine hue, the diva serves a fiercely formal yet chic look
Slayer
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She wore a sleek all-black jumpsuit from Herve Leger's collection that looked stunning on her!
Woman In Black
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
In a bright saffron shade, Bebo opted for a playful yet edgy one-shoulder midi dress
Much Sass
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She left us star-struck at her desi look in an embellished sequin peach saree and a matching V-neck blouse
Fashion Goals
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Her mint blue lehenga featuring a mirror-work choli and a skirt with intricate embroidery work is perfect for weddings
Soothing Shades
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Showing two different textures in this Tadashi Shoji olive green gown, Kareena managed to dial up the drama yet again!
Mood Green
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She upped the ante in a bright yellow gown by Stephane Rolland
Sunshine
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in an all-tangerine one-shoulder cut-out dress
Gorgeous In Tangerine
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She picked out a stunning red Gauri and Nainika gown that left us in awe of her impeccable fashion sense!
Red Romance
