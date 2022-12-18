Kareena Kapoor’s OG Fashion moments
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Fashionista
For the 2022 Red Sea Film Festival, the OG fashion queen was decked up in a flowy teal blue gown that had balloon sleeves and a high neckline for maximalist appeal
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She wore a Sabyasachi couture sheer sequined saree and a full-sleeve sequined blouse that looked flawless on her
Desi Kudi
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Serving glam as she does, Bebo amped things up in a sleek black Tom Ford pantsuit for Koffee With Karan
Boss Lady
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
For the prettiest wedding guest look, she chose to deck up in a classic real zari embroidered organza saree by Manish Malhotra
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Sporting a sleek and stylish all-black jumpsuit from Herve Leger's collection, the diva ensured all eyes were on her!
Woman In Black
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Setting the benchmark for maternity fashion, she rocked a black midi dress and a dual-tone printed jacket that married style and comfort seamlessly
Maternity Fashion Goals
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She managed to serve the right amount of sass by opting for a playful yet edgy one-shoulder midi dress
Sassy Babe
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Rocking the colour-block trend like it’s nobody’s business, the Jab We Met actress looked super-stylish in a neon green skirt and a blue bodysuit
Trendy
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Denim but make it unique! She understood the assignment as she posed in a pair of printed denim pants and a monotone waistcoat
On Fleek
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Slaying in the most ravishing way, she bowled us over with her desi look in an embellished sequin peach saree and a matching deep V-neck sleeveless blouse
OG Fashion Girl
