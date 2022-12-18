Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor’s OG Fashion moments

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Fashionista

For the 2022 Red Sea Film Festival, the OG fashion queen was decked up in a flowy teal blue gown that had balloon sleeves and a high neckline for maximalist appeal

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She wore a Sabyasachi couture sheer sequined saree and a full-sleeve sequined blouse that looked flawless on her

Desi Kudi 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Serving glam as she does, Bebo amped things up in a sleek black Tom Ford pantsuit for Koffee With Karan

Boss Lady

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

For the prettiest wedding guest look, she chose to deck up in a classic real zari embroidered organza saree by Manish Malhotra

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Sporting a sleek and stylish all-black jumpsuit from Herve Leger's collection, the diva ensured all eyes were on her!

Woman In Black

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Setting the benchmark for maternity fashion, she rocked a black midi dress and a dual-tone printed jacket that married style and comfort seamlessly

Maternity Fashion Goals

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She managed to serve the right amount of sass by opting for a playful yet edgy one-shoulder midi dress

Sassy Babe

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Rocking the colour-block trend like it’s nobody’s business, the Jab We Met actress looked super-stylish in a neon green skirt and a blue bodysuit

Trendy

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Denim but make it unique! She understood the assignment as she posed in a pair of printed denim pants and a monotone waistcoat

On Fleek

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Slaying in the most ravishing way, she bowled us over with her desi look in an embellished sequin peach saree and a matching deep V-neck sleeveless blouse

OG Fashion Girl

