Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor’s Outdoor Snaps

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

FEB 27, 2023

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is looking beautiful in simple outfit while posing with the sunset

Sunset Lover

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is looking awesome in jacket as she is twinning with her family 

Fam Jam

Katrina Kaif In Snazzy Dresses

Celebs In Ethnic Floral Outfits

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor enjoying her day off with her son Jeh wearing a sleeveless jacket, tee and jeans 

Day Off

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is slaying in all black outfit while spending time with sister Karisma Kapoor 

Weekend Vibe

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is posing before going to a shoot and she looks chic in this long overcoat 

Pre-Work Pose

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor slays in leather jacket and latex skirt while posing with her favourite girls group 

Girls Group

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor looks sweet as she holds her son and the rainbow at the back makes it picture-perfect 

Rainbow Delight

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor never forgets to give a pose and she proves it by giving a stylish pose while sipping coffee

Coffee Lover

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is looking cool in this black sunglasses and a big hat

Sunglasses

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here