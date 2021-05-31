Kareena & smokey eyes:

A perfect match

May 31, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been known for her signature makeup look

Her kohl-rimmed eyes are always smudged into a soft smokey look to give definition to her eyes

The makeup look has now become synonymous with her name

The classic makeup looks good with most desi attires

She even stole the show as she styled it with her Manish Malhotra lehenga and statement jewellery

Not just desi attires, the smudged smokey eye looks good with most casual attires as well

Taking her signature makeup look down the dramatic lane, the actress styled it with layers of chunky silver jewellery

While her kohl-rimmed eyes are enough to make a statement, she makes sure to keep the rest of her look confined to neutral tones

Over a period of time, Bebo has proved that she can never go wrong with the makeup look

It’s clear that the actress and smokey eyes is definitely a perfect match!

