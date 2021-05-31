Kareena & smokey eyes:
A perfect match May 31, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been known for her signature makeup look
Her kohl-rimmed eyes are always smudged into a soft smokey look to give definition to her eyes
The makeup look has now become synonymous with her name
The classic makeup looks good with most desi attires
She even stole the show as she styled it with her Manish Malhotra lehenga and statement jewellery
Not just desi attires, the smudged smokey eye looks good with most casual attires as well
Taking her signature makeup look down the dramatic lane, the actress styled it with layers of chunky silver jewellery
While her kohl-rimmed eyes are enough to make a statement, she makes sure to keep the rest of her look confined to neutral tones
Over a period of time, Bebo has proved that she can never go wrong with the makeup look
It’s clear that the actress and smokey eyes is definitely a perfect match!
