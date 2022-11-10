Heading 3

Kareena to Alia: Actresses in blazers

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 10, 2022

FASHION

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a classic black pantsuit by Tom Ford. She layered her outfit with an impeccably tailored black blazer.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra donned a full-sleeved floral embroidery pantsuit by Rahul Mishra which had golden embroidery and embellishments. 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a white top and blue jeans, paired with a lilac blazer by Alina Anwar Couture. 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif 

Katrina Kaif kept it simple yet chic as she wore a flower-patterned pantsuit by luxury label Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet.

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor channeled her inner retro diva as she wore a black polka dot Erdem pantsuit. 

Source Shaleena Nathani Instagram

 Deepika Padukone 

Deepika Padukone opted for a chic blazer from the French label Alexandre Vauthier. It also featured a V-neckline. 

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora wore a silk green blazer and matching trousers from the shelves of New-York based designer Judy Zhang. 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wore a purple pantsuit from the clothing line T Skaff. It featured a blazer with puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is dressed in a white lace bustier and mini skirt set that featured a thigh-slit. She paired her outfit with a chic blazer. 

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

 Shilpa Shetty picked out a bright green pantsuit by Australian fashion label Elliatt. To elevate her look, she wore a chunky gold necklace

