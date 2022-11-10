Heading 3
Kareena to Alia: Actresses in blazers
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 10, 2022
FASHION
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a classic black pantsuit by Tom Ford. She layered her outfit with an impeccably tailored black blazer.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra donned a full-sleeved floral embroidery pantsuit by Rahul Mishra which had golden embroidery and embellishments.
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a white top and blue jeans, paired with a lilac blazer by Alina Anwar Couture.
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif kept it simple yet chic as she wore a flower-patterned pantsuit by luxury label Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet.
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor channeled her inner retro diva as she wore a black polka dot Erdem pantsuit.
Source Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone opted for a chic blazer from the French label Alexandre Vauthier. It also featured a V-neckline.
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora wore a silk green blazer and matching trousers from the shelves of New-York based designer Judy Zhang.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani wore a purple pantsuit from the clothing line T Skaff. It featured a blazer with puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline.
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is dressed in a white lace bustier and mini skirt set that featured a thigh-slit. She paired her outfit with a chic blazer.
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty picked out a bright green pantsuit by Australian fashion label Elliatt. To elevate her look, she wore a chunky gold necklace