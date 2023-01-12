Kareena to Alia: Divas love for selfie
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
List cannot start without her name. She is known as selfie queen
Source: Alia Bhatt instagram
She has recently become a mother and the first picture she shared was a selfie in the bathroom
Alia Bhatt
Source: Sonam Kapoor instagram
She is seen enjoying the sun with hubby Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Kriti Sanon instagram
She is looking pretty in a hat and bold red lipstick
Kriti Sanon
Source: Kajol instagram
She looks glowing in this selfie picture
Kajol
Source: Dia Mirza instagram
Her skin is glowing under the sun and she looks perfect
Dia Mirza
Source: Shilpa Shetty
She has shared a picture of her in which she looks pretty
Shilpa Shetty
Source: Karisma Kapoor
The actress is flaunting her toned figure in this black bikini
Karisma Kapoor
Source: Ananya Panday instagram
In this purple off-shoulder dress, Katrina looks pretty as a picture
Ananya Panday
