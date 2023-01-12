Heading 3

Kareena to Alia: Divas love for selfie

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

List cannot start without her name. She is known as selfie queen

Source: Alia Bhatt instagram

She has recently become a mother and the first picture she shared was a selfie in the bathroom

Alia Bhatt

Source: Sonam Kapoor instagram

She is seen enjoying the sun with hubby Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Kriti Sanon instagram

She is looking pretty in a hat and bold red lipstick

Kriti Sanon

Source: Kajol instagram

She looks glowing in this selfie picture

Kajol

Source: Dia Mirza instagram

Her skin is glowing under the sun and she looks perfect

Dia Mirza

Source: Shilpa Shetty

She has shared a picture of her in which she looks pretty

Shilpa Shetty

Source: Karisma Kapoor

The actress is flaunting her toned figure in this black bikini

 Karisma Kapoor

Source: Ananya Panday instagram

In this purple off-shoulder dress, Katrina looks pretty as a picture

Ananya Panday

