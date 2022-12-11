pinkvilla
Kareena to Katrina:
Divas in jumpsuits
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a blush pink satin jumpsuit from Maison Valentino and looked drop-dead gorgeous
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a metallic jumpsuit from the July Issue that featured a plunging neckpiece with collar detail
Ananya Panday
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black jumpsuit from Herve Leger that featured an open back with bandage straps and wide bottoms
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif picked a blue satin jumpsuit and matching long jacket by designer, Michelle Mason
Katrina Kaif
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a blue sequin jumpsuit by Naeem Khan that featured a plunging V-neck and flared pants
Kiara Advani
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore an all-blue off-shoulder corset jumpsuit from the brand Antithesis
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan kept it simple yet stylish in a one-shoulder pink jumpsuit by Flor etal
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt chose to wear a teal jumpsuit from FloretAl that featured cuffed sleeve, button placket, and a plunging neckline
Alia Bhatt
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma chose to wear a blue and white checkered jumpsuit by Gucci
Anushka Sharma
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon slipped into a classy black and white jumpsuit with cape sleeves from Safiyaa
Kriti Sanon
