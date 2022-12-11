Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 11, 2022

FASHION

Kareena to Katrina:
 Divas in jumpsuits

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a blush pink satin jumpsuit from Maison Valentino and looked drop-dead gorgeous 

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a metallic jumpsuit from the July Issue that featured a plunging neckpiece with collar detail

Ananya Panday

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black jumpsuit from Herve Leger that featured an open back with bandage straps and wide bottoms

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif picked a blue satin jumpsuit and matching long jacket by designer, Michelle Mason

Katrina Kaif

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a blue sequin jumpsuit by Naeem Khan that featured a plunging V-neck and flared pants

Kiara Advani

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore an all-blue off-shoulder corset jumpsuit from the brand Antithesis 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan kept it simple yet stylish in a one-shoulder pink jumpsuit by Flor etal 

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt chose to wear a teal jumpsuit from FloretAl that featured cuffed sleeve, button placket, and a plunging neckline

Alia Bhatt

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma chose to wear a blue and white checkered jumpsuit by Gucci

Anushka Sharma

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon slipped into a classy black and white jumpsuit with cape sleeves from Safiyaa

Kriti Sanon

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here