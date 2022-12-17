Heading 3

Kareena to Tara:
 Actresses in crop top

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a printed bralette by Versace paired with leather trousers by Alexander McQueen

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore leather pants and a crop top by Annakiki

Alia Bhatt

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor kept it casual in a white ribbed crop top and paired it with denim shorts

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wore a black crop top with asymmetric sleeve detail and a choker-like neck and paired it with sequin pants

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday is seen wearing a white short-sleeve crop top with black horizontal stripes over it

Ananya Panday

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F opted for a royal blue ribbed crop top and matched it with distressed denim shorts

Alaya F

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria wore a bralette top from Basque that came with flattering gathered detailing in the middle and a back-tie detail

Tara Sutaria

Source: Mohit Rai Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a knitted ribbed turtleneck top that entailed full sleeves and paired it with matching pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor wore a black bralette with a halter neckline and off-the-shoulder straps

Vaani Kapoor

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Opting for an all-black look, Sonam Kapoor wore a basic black crop top and paired it with a jacket

Sonam Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here