Kareena to Tara:
Actresses in crop top
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a printed bralette by Versace paired with leather trousers by Alexander McQueen
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore leather pants and a crop top by Annakiki
Alia Bhatt
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor kept it casual in a white ribbed crop top and paired it with denim shorts
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a black crop top with asymmetric sleeve detail and a choker-like neck and paired it with sequin pants
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday is seen wearing a white short-sleeve crop top with black horizontal stripes over it
Ananya Panday
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F opted for a royal blue ribbed crop top and matched it with distressed denim shorts
Alaya F
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria wore a bralette top from Basque that came with flattering gathered detailing in the middle and a back-tie detail
Tara Sutaria
Source: Mohit Rai Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a knitted ribbed turtleneck top that entailed full sleeves and paired it with matching pants
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor wore a black bralette with a halter neckline and off-the-shoulder straps
Vaani Kapoor
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Opting for an all-black look, Sonam Kapoor wore a basic black crop top and paired it with a jacket
Sonam Kapoor
