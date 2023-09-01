pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 01, 2023
Karishma Tanna in blue outfits
Her career
Karishma is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi films and TV shows
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Her love for blue
When scrolling through her Instagram, you can find the actress posing in various blue outfits for different pictures
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Knee-length blue dress
The actress is wearing a full-sleeved knee length blue dress with minimal makeup and simple accessories
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Casual wear
Karishma is seen wearing a casual blue sweatshirt paired with blue denim jeans in this picture
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Simple ethnic wear
The actress is wearing a co-ord dark blue kurta set with some bold details at the sleeves. To complete the look, she paired the outfit with statement earrings and minimal makeup
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Denim co-ords
Karishma is posing in denim co-ords consisting of a light-coloured denim blouse paired with dark blue denim pants
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Ethnic & denim fusion
The actress is rocking this fusion outfit consisting of a denim shirt and pants paired with statement jhumkas and a natural glam
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Swimwear
Karishma is seen wearing a blue swimsuit set by the poolside, with her sunglasses elevating the look
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Summer wear
The actress is nailing the summer look with her light blue dress with some frill details at the sleeves. The outfit is paired with colorful sandals and sunglasses to complete the look
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Pick your inspiration for your next party from this shimmery blue dress paired with black stilettos and some natural glam
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Party wear inspo
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.