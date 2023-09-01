Heading 3

Karishma Tanna in blue outfits

Her career

Karishma is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi films and TV shows

Image:  Karishma Tanna's instagram

Her love for blue

When scrolling through her Instagram, you can find the actress posing in various blue outfits for different pictures

Image:  Karishma Tanna's instagram

Knee-length blue dress

The actress is wearing a full-sleeved knee length blue dress with minimal makeup and simple accessories

Image:  Karishma Tanna's instagram

Casual wear

Karishma is seen wearing a casual blue sweatshirt paired with blue denim jeans in this picture

Image:  Karishma Tanna's instagram

Simple ethnic wear

The actress is wearing a co-ord dark blue kurta set with some bold details at the sleeves. To complete the look, she paired the outfit with statement earrings and minimal makeup

Image:  Karishma Tanna's instagram

Denim co-ords

Karishma is posing in denim co-ords consisting of a light-coloured denim blouse paired with dark blue denim pants

Image:  Karishma Tanna's instagram

Ethnic & denim fusion 

The actress is rocking this fusion outfit consisting of a denim shirt and pants paired with statement jhumkas and a natural glam

Image:  Karishma Tanna's instagram

Swimwear

Karishma is seen wearing a blue swimsuit set by the poolside, with her sunglasses elevating the look

Image:  Karishma Tanna's instagram

Summer wear

The actress is nailing the summer look with her light blue dress with some frill details at the sleeves. The outfit is paired with colorful sandals and sunglasses to complete the look

Image:  Karishma Tanna's instagram

Pick your inspiration for your next party from this shimmery blue dress paired with black stilettos and some natural glam

Image:  Karishma Tanna's instagram

Party wear inspo

