Karishma Tanna
In cute short dresses

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 30, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame wore a plain black tshirt dress with a slim belt

T-shirt dress 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress enjoys the warm sunlight on a cruise in a V-neck printed dress

Enjoying the warm sun 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna’s face is a natural beauty in this schiffli white dress

Natural beauty 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Brighten up your day in a yellow polka dot dress and a brown slim belt

Polka dot fashion 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Be it an office party or a meeting, confidently don the checker short dress worn by Karishma Tanna

Formal look 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Enhance your everyday look in this beautiful printed cotton dress and footwear

Easy breezy 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Get ready in minutes for a quick brunch in this stylish pink button down dress

Button down dress 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna opted for a cut out design dress in a simple grey tone for her trip to Dubai

Walking around on sand 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Naagin 3 fame looks stylish in a cute polka dot white dress with studded footwear

Happily posing 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Ace the kaftan fashion in this blue floral print short dress and oversized sunnies

Kaftan style dress 

