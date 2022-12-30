Karishma Tanna
In cute short dresses
DEC 30, 2022
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame wore a plain black tshirt dress with a slim belt
T-shirt dress
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The actress enjoys the warm sunlight on a cruise in a V-neck printed dress
Enjoying the warm sun
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna’s face is a natural beauty in this schiffli white dress
Natural beauty
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Brighten up your day in a yellow polka dot dress and a brown slim belt
Polka dot fashion
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Be it an office party or a meeting, confidently don the checker short dress worn by Karishma Tanna
Formal look
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Enhance your everyday look in this beautiful printed cotton dress and footwear
Easy breezy
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Get ready in minutes for a quick brunch in this stylish pink button down dress
Button down dress
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna opted for a cut out design dress in a simple grey tone for her trip to Dubai
Walking around on sand
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Naagin 3 fame looks stylish in a cute polka dot white dress with studded footwear
Happily posing
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Ace the kaftan fashion in this blue floral print short dress and oversized sunnies
Kaftan style dress
