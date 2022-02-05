Fashion
Joyce Joyson
FEB 05, 2022
Karishma Tanna’s best ethnic outfits
Heading 3
Arresting look
Karishma Tanna is the epitome of elegance in this pale pink lehenga adorned with sequins and mirror work, paired with an embellished choli and an organza dupatta
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Next, she opts for a brighter shade of pink and looks lovely in the mirror work lehenga with a plunging neckline blouse and a mesh dupatta
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Pleasing pink
She loves to play with plush hues of pink and this time around, went for a bright pink kurta-sharara set that bore gold prints
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Pink sharara
If you love to keep things subtle, go for a grey printed lehenga set and team it with a bustier blouse and dupatta like the diva
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Channelling grace
We absolutely love this blend of traditional and modern aesthetics in this tie and dye set featuring a cropped shirt and dhoti pants
Video: Pinkvilla
Blue and white co-ord set
Karishma looks like a ray of sunshine in this breezy mustard yellow kurta paired with matching mirror-embellished pants
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Bright and beautiful
The actress wore an off-white crop top with cut-out details over beige flared pants and accessorised her look with traditional earrings
Video: Pinkvilla
Fusion fun
The actress looks like a dream come true in this intricately embellished golden lehenga that came with a deep neckline blouse and dupatta
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Golden girl
The beauty opted for an easy-breezy, off-white printed sharara set by Sukriti and Aakriti and looked gorgeous
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Beauty in white
Karishma packs a punch with her glamour in this mirror-embroidered and gotta work saree paired with a full sleeved embellished blouse
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Splendid!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi's career timeline