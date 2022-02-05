Fashion

Joyce Joyson

FEB 05, 2022

Karishma Tanna’s best ethnic outfits

 Arresting look

Karishma Tanna is the epitome of elegance in this pale pink lehenga adorned with sequins and mirror work, paired with an embellished choli and an organza dupatta

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Next, she opts for a brighter shade of pink and looks lovely in the mirror work lehenga with a plunging neckline blouse and a mesh dupatta

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Pleasing pink

She loves to play with plush hues of pink and this time around, went for a bright pink kurta-sharara set that bore gold prints

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Pink sharara

If you love to keep things subtle, go for a grey printed lehenga set and team it with a bustier blouse and dupatta like the diva

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Channelling grace

We absolutely love this blend of traditional and modern aesthetics in this tie and dye set featuring a cropped shirt and dhoti pants

Video: Pinkvilla

Blue and white co-ord set

Karishma looks like a ray of sunshine in this breezy mustard yellow kurta paired with matching mirror-embellished pants

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

 Bright and beautiful

The actress wore an off-white crop top with cut-out details over beige flared pants and accessorised her look with traditional earrings

Video: Pinkvilla

Fusion fun

The actress looks like a dream come true in this intricately embellished golden lehenga that came with a deep neckline blouse and dupatta

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Golden girl

The beauty opted for an easy-breezy, off-white printed sharara set by Sukriti and Aakriti and looked gorgeous

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Beauty in white

Karishma packs a punch with her glamour in this mirror-embroidered and gotta work saree paired with a full sleeved embellished blouse

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Splendid!

