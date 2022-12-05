Heading 3

Karishma Tanna's athleisure looks

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 5, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Karishma Tanna  Instagram

If there is someone who never stops slaying, it is Karishma! Look at this diva rocking her pastel green athleisure like a queen

Fashionista

Image source: Karishma Tanna  Instagram

This beauty is killing us with her intense workout here in black athleisure. Karishma’s dedication makes us run to the gym 

Black Love

Image source: Karishma Tanna  Instagram

Not a leggings person? Time to ditch them. Look at her slaying in this white short athelisure look 

Slaying

Image source: Karishma Tanna  Instagram

This black crop top, grey shaper pants, and Karishma’s beauty here are super cute and totally unmissable!

Comfy & Funky

Image source: Karishma Tanna  Instagram

Karishma’s gorgeous look in this lavender bralette, black pants, and white sneakers has our hearts

Fabulous

Image source: Karishma Tanna  Instagram

Level up your workout-ready wardrobe by taking cues from Karishma Tanna. 

Tie Dye

Image source: Karishma Tanna  Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Karishma stuns here in neon top and blacks pants as she flaunts her smile after a workout 

Picture Perfect

Image source: Karishma Tanna  Instagram

Watch the diva flaunting her beautiful glow and heart-melting smile in a bright blue bralette and grey pants

Chic look

Image source: Karishma Tanna  Instagram

Karishma looks absolutely cute in this lavender athleisure and dishes out major doggo mommy goals as she cuddles her pet

Cuddles

Image source: Karishma Tanna  Instagram

Karishma swears to have her fashion game high even in the gym as well, just look at her nailing her printed athelisure like a pro 

Hotness Personified

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here