Karishma Tanna's athleisure looks
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 5, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
If there is someone who never stops slaying, it is Karishma! Look at this diva rocking her pastel green athleisure like a queen
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
This beauty is killing us with her intense workout here in black athleisure. Karishma’s dedication makes us run to the gym
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Not a leggings person? Time to ditch them. Look at her slaying in this white short athelisure look
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
This black crop top, grey shaper pants, and Karishma’s beauty here are super cute and totally unmissable!
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma’s gorgeous look in this lavender bralette, black pants, and white sneakers has our hearts
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Level up your workout-ready wardrobe by taking cues from Karishma Tanna.
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Karishma stuns here in neon top and blacks pants as she flaunts her smile after a workout
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Watch the diva flaunting her beautiful glow and heart-melting smile in a bright blue bralette and grey pants
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma looks absolutely cute in this lavender athleisure and dishes out major doggo mommy goals as she cuddles her pet
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma swears to have her fashion game high even in the gym as well, just look at her nailing her printed athelisure like a pro
