Heading 3

Karishma Tanna’s
black fits

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress is stealing hearts of her fans in this gorgeous shimmery saree

Gracious in saree

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Make your date night look memorable with the velvet black jumpsuit look

Slay in velvet jumpsuit 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Make the perfect combination of boho and formal look like this Bigg Boss fame for a unique look

Boho chic 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Look smart while working out by wearing stylish athleisure like Karishma Tanna

Fitness enthusiast 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Get that no effort stylish and relaxed look like Karishma Tanna as she sports black t-shirt and pants

Comfy in co-ords

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Get your travel look noticed with an oversized t-shirt and tights

Travel in style 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Enjoy your trip to the beach in a loose fit crop top and denims

Stunner in crop top 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

One can never go wrong in a black gown

Attractive in gown 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Grab limelight with ethnic print co-ord set paired with traditional jewellery

Ethnic fusion 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here