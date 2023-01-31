Heading 3

Karishma Tanna’s
ethnic looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 31, 2023

Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks fabulous in a shiny peach shade saree which she paired with traditional jewellery

Peach saree

Video Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress looks stunning and fashionable in a shimmery black saree with designer blouse

Shimmery saree

Stylish shirt collection of Parth Samthaan

Nakuul Mehta & Jankee: Romantic Moments

Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Get your hands on the gorgeous pastel green shimmery saree for wearing at any day to night event

Pastel shades

Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress looks ravishing as she wore a grey embellished kurta set with statement earrings

Embellished kurta set

Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks simply charming in her natural look as she paid visit to temple in a printed kurta set

Red printed kurta

Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress looks elegant yet charming as she wore a brown kurta set with minimal accessory

Flared kurta set

Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Bigg Boss fame is looking fashionable as she decked up as a Patiala babe in a white kurta set and jutti

Patiala kurta set

Video Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame looks absolutely amazing in a bandhani print green saree with jhumkas

Charming saree

Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress has the perfect outfit for the pre-wedding events as she glows in bright pink suit

Elegant kurta set

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here