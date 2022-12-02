Karishma Tanna’s stunning co-ords
Pramila Mandal
Dec 2, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma is nailing her blue tie dye co-ord set effortlessly and proves to be a casual stunner as she strikes a pose in it
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Floral prints are the new trend and Karishma looks beautiful as she is dressed in this chrome yellow co-ord set
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Clad in this elegant black and white striped co-ord, Karishma makes a strong case as she flaunts her love for the outfit
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Donning this funky ripped co-ord set, Karishma proves her amazing fashion sense as she flaunts her sartorial choices
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma’s checkered co-ord set and million-dollar smile is enough to make angels fall!
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Acing another look and exuding charm, Karishma simply looks stunning in a black and white co-ord set
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Take a look at this actress nailing her blue floral printed co-ord set with extreme confidence and grace
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
This lady can undoubtedly swoon many hearts with her outfit choice and she looks dapper in an all-white co-ord set
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Mirror mirror on the wall Karishma is surely the prettiest of them all and we bet you’ll agree too
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Look at this diva slaying like a queen! Karishma is an absolute babe in this blue co-ord set
