Heading 3

Karishma Tanna’s style game

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 15, 2023

Image- Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

Karishma's style is bold, edgy, and experimental

Fashion Statement

Image- Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

She loves to experiment with different hairstyles, makeup looks, and accessories to complement her outfits

Complimenting Factor

Image- Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

She likes wearing traditional clothes paired with jewellery and subtle makeup and a minimal hairdo

Traditional Clothing

Image- Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

Blazers for the Win

Her love for blazers is often showcased on social media as she posts quite often

Image- Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

She has a versatile sense of style and can rock an indo-western co-ord set with her grace 

Indo-Western styling

Video- Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

She is a fitness freak and has a lot of gym outfits which are also stylish and comfortable

Gym Looks

Image- Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

Karishma is often spotted in exotic locations and her vacation looks are to die for

Vacay Diaries

Image- Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

She loves denim and is seen wearing them quite often, keeping it casual and trendy

Blue Denim

Image- Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

Karishma's Instagram feed is a testimony to her impeccable sense of style, inspiring her fans to experiment with their looks

Instagram Feed

Image- Karishma Tanna’s Instagram 

Karishma's style can be described as modern, chic, and trend-setting, making her a fashion icon in the Indian entertainment industry

Fashion Icon

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here