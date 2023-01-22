Karishma Tanna's stylish blazers
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 22, 2023
Image Source- Haroon Ali Instagram
The actress donned the boss lady look with a green blazer and formal skirt set
Get going in green
mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The actress paired a blazer with denims for a casual outing with friends
Semi formal look
mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna is glowing in the golden hour in this beige blazer with a distressed blue jeans and cap
Sunkissed look
mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karisha Tanna is oozing chic vibes as she paired a brown double collared blazer with white crop top
Chocolate brown
mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Give a twist to your formal black blazer look like Karishma
Classy fusion look
mage Source- Kenny Instagram
The Naagin fame is acing the formal fashion in chequered blazer with slim fit denims
Checkered blazer
mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Make your party look class apart with a green foil print blazer and pant set
Sizzling in foil print
Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Brighten up the day
Add a pop of colour to your everyday look with this green blazer paired with denim pants
mage Source- Aishwarya Naik Instagram
Karishma Tanna looks sassy in this striped and buttoned blazer
Stylish in stripes
mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Add a zest of style to your look with an oversized beige blazer and pair it with sports shoes like Karishma Tanna
Spunk up the look
