Karishma Tanna's stylish blazers

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 22, 2023

Image Source- Haroon Ali Instagram

The actress donned the boss lady look with a green blazer and formal skirt set

Get going in green

mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress paired a blazer with denims for a casual outing with friends

Semi formal look

mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna is glowing in the golden hour in this beige blazer with a distressed blue jeans and cap

Sunkissed look

mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karisha Tanna is oozing chic vibes as she paired a brown double collared blazer with white crop top

Chocolate brown

mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Give a twist to your formal black blazer look like Karishma

Classy fusion look

mage Source- Kenny Instagram

The Naagin fame is acing the formal fashion in chequered blazer with slim fit denims

Checkered blazer

mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Make your party look class apart with a green foil print blazer and pant set

Sizzling in foil print

Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Brighten up the day

Add a pop of colour to your everyday look with this green blazer paired with denim pants

mage Source- Aishwarya Naik Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks sassy in this striped and buttoned blazer 

Stylish in stripes

mage Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Add a zest of style to your look with an oversized beige blazer and pair it with sports shoes like Karishma Tanna

Spunk up the look

