Heading 3
Karishma Tanna's vacay diaries
Joyce Joyson
AUGUST 04, 2022
FASHION
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna's vacay wardrobe comprises casual, laidback outfits like this chic corset-style denim crop top styled with blue flared denims
Denim-on-denim
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
A breezy, white mini dress makes for an effortless statement! The plunging neckline added the oomph factor to the look
A breath of air
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
She rocks the street-style look in a green sleeveless top and black denim shorts
Cool and comfortable
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma turns her floaty, blue and white printed short dress into a cool fashion moment by accessorizing it with sunglasses and a beige-hued hat
Fun and flirty
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
She looks hella chic in a black sports bra styled with blue, distressed denim shorts
Casual style
Effusing cool-girl vibes in this white plunging neckline bralette styled with blue denim shorts and a buttoned-down white shirt
Uber-stylish
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Wearing a white slogan tee with neutral-toned, high-rise shorts, she completed the look with a baseball cap on the head
Style on point!
By now you might have noticed that she swears by denim shorts to amp up her style game, the diva styled it with a white crop top
Simply stylish
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Her love for blue denim distressed shorts knows no bounds, this time she paired it with a loose-fit, cropped white shirt
Love denims
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma gave her white front knotted tee a style lift by styling it with a vibrant blue and green patterned, drape-style mini skirt
Amusing
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mrunal Thakur's elegant ethnic looks