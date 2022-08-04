Heading 3

Karishma Tanna's vacay diaries

Joyce Joyson

AUGUST 04, 2022

FASHION

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna's vacay wardrobe comprises casual, laidback outfits like this chic corset-style denim crop top styled with blue flared denims

Denim-on-denim

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

A breezy, white mini dress makes for an effortless statement! The plunging neckline added the oomph factor to the look

A breath of air

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

She rocks the street-style look in a green sleeveless top and black denim shorts

Cool and comfortable

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma turns her floaty, blue and white printed short dress into a cool fashion moment by accessorizing it with sunglasses and a beige-hued hat

Fun and flirty

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

She looks hella chic in a black sports bra styled with blue, distressed denim shorts

Casual style

Effusing cool-girl vibes in this white plunging neckline bralette styled with blue denim shorts and a buttoned-down white shirt

Uber-stylish

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Wearing a white slogan tee with neutral-toned, high-rise shorts, she completed the look with a baseball cap on the head

Style on point!

 By now you might have noticed that she swears by denim shorts to amp up her style game, the diva styled it with a white crop top

Simply stylish

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Her love for blue denim distressed shorts knows no bounds, this time she paired it with a loose-fit, cropped white shirt

Love denims

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma gave her white front knotted tee a style lift by styling it with a vibrant blue and green patterned, drape-style mini skirt

Amusing

