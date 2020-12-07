Karisma & Kareena Kapoor's style December 07, 2020
Karisma’s style is more classic, vintage and timeless
Whereas Bebo is more casual chic, millennial and moody
Karisma’s personal style is starkly different from her appearances. She loves the colour black
Kareena, on the other hand, is either super casual or uber-glam, there is no in-between
Sometimes they twin and win with their desi attire
One thing they have in common is that they both love to wear T-shirts and denim!
Their red carpet style is the complete opposite
Lolo would opt for black or silver, like this gown from Reem Acra
Whereas Bebo went for this pink cutout gown by Prabal Gurung
They sometimes wear the same colours but always style it starkly differently
Karisma wore this custom made Manish Malhotra sunshine yellow suit with a matching dupatta and juttis
Whereas Kareena wore her yellow Raw Mango sharara with a Fuschia pink banarsi dupatta
Well, whatever they wear, they look stunning together!
For more on the fashionable sisters, follow PINKVILLA Click Here