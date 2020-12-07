Karisma & Kareena Kapoor's style

Karisma’s style is more classic, vintage and timeless

Whereas Bebo is more casual chic, millennial and moody

Karisma’s personal style is starkly different from her appearances. She loves the colour black

Kareena, on the other hand, is either super casual or uber-glam, there is no in-between

Sometimes they twin and win with their desi attire
One thing they have in common is that they both love to wear T-shirts and denim!

Their red carpet style is the complete opposite

Lolo would opt for black or silver, like this gown from Reem Acra

Whereas Bebo went for this pink cutout gown by Prabal Gurung

They sometimes wear the same colours but always style it starkly differently

Karisma wore this custom made Manish Malhotra sunshine yellow suit with a matching dupatta and juttis

Whereas Kareena wore her yellow Raw Mango sharara with a Fuschia pink banarsi dupatta

Well, whatever they wear, they look stunning together!

