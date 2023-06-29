Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUne 29, 2023

Karisma Kapoor dazzles in dresses 

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram 

Karisma Kapoor gave vacay style goals in a breezy black dress with a cut-out around the waist 

Vacay Style


She looked fresh and beautiful in a bright pink midi dress

Fresh 

Image: Esha L Amin’s Instagram 

She embraced summer in a floral-print purple maxi dress

Summer Look

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Stunner

The Raja Babu star brought some glam in a short green jacquard-print dress

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Karisma looked snazzy in this abstract print black and white A-line dress

Snazzy 

Image: Esha L Amin’s Instagram 

She kept things chic and easy in a flowy off-white dress and white sneakers

Beautiful Always

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

She painted the town red in a bodycon red dress 

Red Love

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

The diva dazzled in a bodycon blue dress featuring a stunning semi-sheer top

Dazzling Diva 

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

This ruched bodycon dress with drawstring detailing on one side looked modish on her

Snazzy

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

She upped the ante in a sequinned black midi dress with a closed mock neck

Glamorous 

