pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUne 29, 2023
Karisma Kapoor dazzles in dresses
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Karisma Kapoor gave vacay style goals in a breezy black dress with a cut-out around the waist
Vacay Style
She looked fresh and beautiful in a bright pink midi dress
Fresh
Image: Esha L Amin’s Instagram
Image: Esha L Amin’s Instagram
She embraced summer in a floral-print purple maxi dress
Summer Look
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Stunner
The Raja Babu star brought some glam in a short green jacquard-print dress
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Karisma looked snazzy in this abstract print black and white A-line dress
Snazzy
Image: Esha L Amin’s Instagram
She kept things chic and easy in a flowy off-white dress and white sneakers
Beautiful Always
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
She painted the town red in a bodycon red dress
Red Love
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
The diva dazzled in a bodycon blue dress featuring a stunning semi-sheer top
Dazzling Diva
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
This ruched bodycon dress with drawstring detailing on one side looked modish on her
Snazzy
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
She upped the ante in a sequinned black midi dress with a closed mock neck
Glamorous
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.