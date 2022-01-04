Fashion
Karisma Kapoor in desi ensembles
Feathery white lehenga
In a white feathered lehenga, with intricate embellishments ,Karisma Kapoor ensured that her look was nothing short of a modern-day desi princess!
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Black ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani
She chose to highlight her Tarun Tahiliani black lehenga with silver detailings by ditching out statement jewellery
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Anita Dongre kurta set
To celebrate Diwali this year, she opted for a full sleeve pistachio green anarkali kurta set by Anita Dongre
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Classic silk saree
For a store opening in New Delhi, Karisma wore a classic pink and yellow Kanjeevaram saree and a matching half sleeved blouse with a back tie-up detail
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Minimalist salwar suit
She then kept things simple yet significant in a beautiful white cotton salwar suit with minimal prints
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Colourful kurta look
Her fresh and breezy look in a pink kurta, white sharara pants and a matching dupatta is perfect for at home festivities
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Ivory white handloom saree
Lolo looked absolutely graceful in an ivory white silk saree featuring golden embroidery on it
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Gorgeous sharara set
She then chose to go all out in a ruby red hand embroidered sharara and peplum-style kurta set by Ritika Mirchandani
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra
For a wedding reception, the actress was decked up in a gorgeous ivory ensemble that featured a long kurta and a lehenga
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Deep red Sabyasachi saree
Staying true to her love for elegant six-yard drapes, she yet again chose to slay in a classic deep red saree with an embroidered border by Sabyasachi
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
