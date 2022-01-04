Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

04 DEC , 2022

Karisma Kapoor in desi ensembles

Feathery white lehenga

In a white feathered lehenga, with intricate embellishments ,Karisma Kapoor ensured that her look was nothing short of a modern-day desi princess!

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Black ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani

She chose to highlight her Tarun Tahiliani black lehenga with silver detailings by ditching out statement jewellery

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Anita Dongre kurta set

To celebrate Diwali this year, she opted for a full sleeve pistachio green anarkali kurta set by Anita Dongre

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Classic silk saree

For a store opening in New Delhi, Karisma wore a classic pink and yellow Kanjeevaram saree  and a matching half sleeved blouse with a back tie-up detail

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Minimalist salwar suit

She then kept things simple yet significant in a beautiful white cotton salwar suit with minimal prints

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Colourful kurta look

Her fresh and breezy look in a pink kurta, white sharara pants and a matching dupatta is perfect for at home festivities

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Ivory white handloom saree

Lolo looked absolutely graceful in an ivory white silk saree featuring golden embroidery on it

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Gorgeous sharara set

She then chose to go all out in a ruby red hand embroidered sharara and peplum-style kurta set by Ritika Mirchandani

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra

For a wedding reception, the actress was decked up in a gorgeous ivory ensemble that featured a long kurta and a lehenga

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Deep red Sabyasachi saree

Staying true to her love for elegant six-yard drapes, she yet again chose to slay in a classic deep red saree with an embroidered border by Sabyasachi

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

