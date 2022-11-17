Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor
in basics

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

She wore a green sweatshirt with her gorgeous hair open and no makeup while enjoying her sunny morning.

Sunny Mornings 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

She looked chic and stylish in wide leg denims, a black turtleneck, a black blazer with a sling, and sneakers to complete the look.

Chic and stunning 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

In a flowy black and white dress with a waist belt for a snatched appearance and lovely loose curls, the actress was all about the charm.

Flowy dress

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Lolo looked like a young diva as she sported a basic white crop top with a high waisted denims and white sneakers.

Evergreen basics

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

She wore a striped shirt and matching pants for her daytime outing, accessorising with a sleek bun and a grey satchel for a monochromatic look.

Stripe it

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Her ensemble screamed summer, as she wore denim shorts with the most casual tank top ever and kept her curls loose for a breezy look.

Crispy shorts

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Karisma looked ever so gorgeous in a beige colored summer dress and accessorised with simple white sandals and a green sling bag.

Looking pretty & simple

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

The actress oozed beauty and class as she wore a green oversized t-shirt that she paired with black joggers and a sunglass for a laidback look.

Laidback and alluring

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

A white kurta set is a must-have this season, just like Karisma Kapoor in a white embroidered kurta and pajama pants.

Summer essentials

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Karisma exuded a sense of sultriness as she showed off her toned midriff in a black long sleeeved crop top that she paired with white trousers and bold red lips.

Stunning Black 

