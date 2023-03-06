Karisma Kapoor in chic dresses
mar 06, 2023
Image: Esha L Amin Instagram
The Biwi No. 1 star kept things fresh and easy in a flowy off-white dress midi dress and white sneakers
Fresh As Daisy
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor brought the glam in a short green jacquard-print dress
Glam Look
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She makes a striking case in this abstract print black and white A-line dress with a tie-up belt
Snazzy
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She channelled her inner diva in a bodycon blue dress featuring a stunning semi-sheer top with blue embellishments
Diva Vibes
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She painted the town red in a stunning red dress that hugged her snugly
Red Love
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She dazzles in a sequinned black midi dress with a closed mock neck
Dazzling
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma kept things chic and snazzy in a ruched bodycon dress with drawstring detailing on one side
Chic Look
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her checkered white and blue dress is a great pick for brunch dates
Checks For The Win
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Classy and elegant, her polka-dot printed dress with a V-neckline is flawles
Elegant
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her pleated midi dress with a riot of colours can brighten up dull days
Burst Of Colours
