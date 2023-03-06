Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor in chic dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 06, 2023

Image: Esha L Amin Instagram

The Biwi No. 1 star kept things fresh and easy in a flowy off-white dress midi dress and white sneakers

Fresh As Daisy

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor brought the glam in a short green jacquard-print dress

Glam Look

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She makes a striking case in this abstract print black and white A-line dress with a tie-up belt

Snazzy

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She channelled her inner diva in a bodycon blue dress featuring a stunning semi-sheer top with blue embellishments

Diva Vibes

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She painted the town red in a stunning red dress that hugged her snugly

Red Love

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She dazzles in a sequinned black midi dress with a closed mock neck

Dazzling

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma kept things chic and snazzy in a ruched bodycon dress with drawstring detailing on one side

Chic Look

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her checkered white and blue dress is a great pick for brunch dates

Checks For The Win

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Classy and elegant, her polka-dot printed dress with a V-neckline is flawles

Elegant

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her pleated midi dress with a riot of colours can brighten up dull days

Burst Of Colours

