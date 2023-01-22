Karisma Kapoor in elegant suits
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 22, 2023
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Giving a break to the done-to-death salwar kameez, Karisma looked lovely in a fuss-free
Fresh & Snazzy
Image: Esha L Amin Instagram
In a simple blue kurta, a polka-dotted organza dupatta, and semi-sheer palazzo pants, she put a fantastic festive look together
Festive Look
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She made a beautiful case for desi outfits in this neutral-hued u-neck anarkali featuring gold embroidery and sequins
Soothing Hues
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
She looked resplendent in an ivory-white anarkali suit by Punit Balana
Resplendent
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her unconventional green kurta with a slit in the middle is contemporary and elegant
Green Ensemble
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her striking look in a red sharara suit by Ritika Mirchandani grabbed all eyeballs
Shimmery Red
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She wore a beautiful floral-print suit set for a puja at home and looked lovely in it
Minimal Style
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Brocade Love
She elevated her style quotient in a brown brocade suit sans a dupatta
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Fuss-free Choices
Her red dhoti pants and peplum-style long kurti is a fuss-free choice for festivities
