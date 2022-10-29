Karisma Kapoor in gorgeous sarees
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Karisma Kapoor left us star-struck with her ravishing desi look in a red-hued printed saree and a strappy sequinned blouse by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She looked majestic in a hand-embroidered organza saree and brocade blouse for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She was decked up in a stunning black saree for an awards show.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her monochrome red saree clubbed with a modest high-neck blouse makes a strong case for vibrant red shades.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She served major ethnic goals in a pink and yellow Kanjeevaram saree and a matching half-sleeved blouse.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her red Raw Mago saree featuring pretty floral embroidery makes for an eye-catching desi outfit.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked elegant in an ivory-white silk saree with golden embroidery on it.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She served some wedding guest-style inspiration in a sequined black saree by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her pearly pink saree adorned with little gold and blue blooms is a clear winner!
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looked resplendent in a vibrant yellow saree featuring floral prints in multi hues.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.