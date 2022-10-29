Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor in gorgeous sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Karisma Kapoor left us star-struck with her ravishing desi look in a red-hued printed saree and a strappy sequinned blouse by Manish Malhotra. 

Desi Patakha

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

She looked majestic in a hand-embroidered organza saree and brocade blouse for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. 

Gorgeous In White

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She was decked up in a stunning black saree for an awards show. 

Black Love

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her monochrome red saree clubbed with a modest high-neck blouse makes a strong case for vibrant red shades. 

Painting The Town Red

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She served major ethnic goals in a pink and yellow Kanjeevaram saree and a matching half-sleeved blouse. 

Classic Look

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her red Raw Mago saree featuring pretty floral embroidery makes for an eye-catching desi outfit. 

Eye-catching OOTD

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked elegant in an ivory-white silk saree with golden embroidery on it. 

Elegant Style

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She served some wedding guest-style inspiration in a sequined black saree by Manish Malhotra. 

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her pearly pink saree adorned with little gold and blue blooms is a clear winner! 

Flawless In Pink

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looked resplendent in a vibrant yellow saree featuring floral prints in multi hues. 

Bright Yellow

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here