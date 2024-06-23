Heading 3

june 23, 2024

Karisma Kapoor in printed outfits

Image: Studio Verandah Instagram

Karisma Kapoor looked summer-ready in a lavender bougainvillea-printed dress with a hand-beaded belt

Summer Ready 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor brought the glam in a short green jacquard-print dress

Glam Look

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looked pretty as always in a pink and orange printed tunic 

Pretty 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looked chic in a floral-print blouse and black trousers 

Chic

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma made a striking style statement in a printed Anarkali suit 

Prettiest

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Snazzy

She makes a striking case in this abstract print black and white A-line dress with a tie-up belt

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Elegant

Classy and elegant, her polka-dot printed dress with a V-neckline is flawless

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked elegant in an ivory-white kurta and shrug adorned with bright prints

Radiant

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looked simply beautiful in a minimal blue and white floral-print outfit

Beauty

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her checkered white and blue dress is a great pick for brunch dates

Checks For The Win

