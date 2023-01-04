Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor
loves ethnic outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 04, 2023

FASHION

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

The Biwi No.1 actress is a sight to behold in this blush-pink Anamika Khanna drape

Pretty In Pink

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Taking a break from the tried-and-tested classic salwar sets, Karisma wore a trendy floral-print two-piece with a matching long jacket

Fresh & Snazzy 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

She looked dreamy in an all-white salwar suit that she wore during a trip to Rishikesh

White Delight

Image: Esha L Amin Instagram 

She looked resplendent in a simple blue kurta, polka-dotted organza dupatta, and semi-sheer palazzo pants

Resplendent 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looks like a million bucks in this delicate ivory-white semi-sheer saree by Manish Malhotra

Stunning 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

The diva makes a striking case for florals as she sports an embellished lehenga in ombre shades of pink and blue

Floral Dream 

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

She serves a gorgeous desi look in a red saree and a strappy sequinned blouse

Red Romance

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

She is a pretty wedding guest in a dainty hand-embroidered organza saree and a brocade blouse

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She took the glam yet classic ethnic route in an ivory anarkali by Varun Bahl Couture

Ethnic Glam

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her red Raw Mago saree adorned with pretty floral embroidery sets her apart from the crowd

Prettiest Kudi 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here