Karisma Kapoor
loves ethnic outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 04, 2023
FASHION
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Biwi No.1 actress is a sight to behold in this blush-pink Anamika Khanna drape
Pretty In Pink
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Taking a break from the tried-and-tested classic salwar sets, Karisma wore a trendy floral-print two-piece with a matching long jacket
Fresh & Snazzy
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looked dreamy in an all-white salwar suit that she wore during a trip to Rishikesh
White Delight
Image: Esha L Amin Instagram
She looked resplendent in a simple blue kurta, polka-dotted organza dupatta, and semi-sheer palazzo pants
Resplendent
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looks like a million bucks in this delicate ivory-white semi-sheer saree by Manish Malhotra
Stunning
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The diva makes a striking case for florals as she sports an embellished lehenga in ombre shades of pink and blue
Floral Dream
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
She serves a gorgeous desi look in a red saree and a strappy sequinned blouse
Red Romance
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She is a pretty wedding guest in a dainty hand-embroidered organza saree and a brocade blouse
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She took the glam yet classic ethnic route in an ivory anarkali by Varun Bahl Couture
Ethnic Glam
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her red Raw Mago saree adorned with pretty floral embroidery sets her apart from the crowd
Prettiest Kudi
