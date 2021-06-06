Karisma Kapoor’s glamorous desi looks June 06, 2021
With her charismatic smile and beautiful desi looks, Karisma Kapoor keeps winning our hearts over and over again!
During the wedding festivities of her cousin Armaan Jain, Karisma looked lovely in a sunshine yellow brocade kurta and lehenga set by Payal Khandwala
And for the wedding reception, she wore a heavily embellished floor-length kurta with a pair of silk off-white palazzos
She looked gorgeous in this Raw Mango silk saree. With a braided hair bun and statement layered necklaces, she has rounded up the look well
The ‘Mentalhood’ actress kept things classy in a white and gold A-line kurta and flared brocade trousers. Her hair was tied back into a sleek ponytail to compliment her outfit
We also love her jacket-style embroidered green kurta that she had paired with straight fit red trousers, all designed by Anamika Khanna
Making a strong case for the vibrant red shade, Lolo draped a solid red Sabyasachi saree and teamed it with a modest high-neck blouse
For the navratri celebrations in Dubai, she had picked out a multi-hued purple and red embellished lehenga
Keeping things summer ready, Karisma wore an ivory white kurta set with multicoloured floral embroidery on it. She finished off her look with juttis and a potli bag
And this black choli with a matching dupatta and multicoloured lehenga skirt by Manish Malhotra has our hearts!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla